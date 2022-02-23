COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop to 353

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 400 in Tarrant County.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 353 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 386 hospitalizations the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 8% of the total hospital bed capacity, according to data.

Health officials also announced there were 11 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Grand Prairie woman in her 30s to a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

There were 415 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. There have been 555,860 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 3,267,347 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

100 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 100 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 153 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 173, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 135 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

This is now the sixth consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 hospitalizations in the county.

COVID-19 patients make up 5% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations drop to 56

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 56 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 62 on Tuesday.

This is now the seventh consecutive day there have been fewer than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently seven ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

There were also 267 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 174,182 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there have been 208,929 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,157 who have received their second dose and 1,141 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 4,832 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,832 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 4,970 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 4,431 hospitalizations on Dec. 27, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 6,664 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 5,000 new cases for 4th consecutive day

State health officials reported 2,686 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 4,084 on Tuesday.

This is now the 4th straight day officials have reported fewer than 5,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 6,387 cases. This is the first time the average has been this low since it was 6,114 from Dec. 11-24, 2021.

Texas health officials report 91 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 91 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 17th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.