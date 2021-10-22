COVID-19 updates: Collin County health officials report 168 hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients make up 6% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

TEXAS, USA — Collin County health officials said the county currently has 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. This is down from 175 on Thursday.

There were also 112 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 126 on Thursday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 122, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Dallas County reports 9 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

These ranged in age from a Lancaster man in his 30s to an Irving woman in her 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,934 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 556 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 168 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 340,666 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 556 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 168 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/txLrhPGwjq — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 22, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 466 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 466 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 465 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 10% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Watauga woman in her 30s to an Arlington man in his 80s.

There were also 396 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 359,131 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,624,034 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

State officials report 4,541 hospitalizations

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,541 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 4,643 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 4,626 hospitalizations on July 25.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 5,519 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 daily cases in 28 of last 30 days

State health officials reported 4,153 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up from 3,216 cases Thursday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 28 of the last 30 days.

The state's current 14-day average is 3,913.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas adds 38 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 38 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Friday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.