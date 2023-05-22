Copper thieves target Dallas nonprofit that feeds thousands of children

Hunger Busters provides meals to about 3,500 children each day. Burglars vandalized the nonprofit's HVAC system, causing its refrigerators to shut down.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A local nonprofit that works to help provide meals for thousands of students every day had to temporarily stop its operation.

Thieves vandalized the HVAC system at Hunger Busters, causing its refrigeration system to be inoperable.

“Our entire HVAC system had been ripped out and gutted,” said Dr. Latame Phillips, CEO of Hunger Busters.

Workers arrived at the organization’s Sylvan Road site in West Dallas on Sunday and noticed some people had stolen some items inside and vandalized areas of the building.

“This garage door had been wedged," Phillips said as he walked around the property to inspect the damage. "We could tell somebody had wedged it open.”

The industrial cooler was reading 76 degrees, Phillips said. Normally, it would be under 32 degrees. HVAC system condensers were stolen and copper wiring was ripped out, according to Phillips. Thousands of dollars worth of food had to be thrown out.

“Whoever did it doesn’t understand exactly what we do," Phillips said. "We take care of the community, and they’ve always taken care of us,”

Hunger Busters’ workers and volunteers are typically in the kitchen during the week. They form assembly lines to make and package fresh meals that are distributed to about 3,500 children across 11 Dallas ISD campuses five days a week. Workers said those meals are the only dinner options some of the students may receive.

Phillips grew emotional when asked what he’s been telling local schools and its partners, which isn't that the crime has forced Hunger Busters’ operation to temporarily shut down.

”I’ve been telling them just that we were vandalized and what you rely on for us to do every day we can’t do,” Phillips shared.

White this week’s food program has been compromised due to the crime, Hunger Busters is scrambling to figure out what to do for those children, families, and organizations who rely on its fresh meal program.

The group estimates the damage is at least $40,000. The Dallas Police Department is investigating.

“We’re going to bounce back." Phillips said. "This isn’t something that’s going to be a death sentence for us. The community needs us, and we understand the impact that we have on the students' and families' lives. But right now, we just really need a lot of financial help.”