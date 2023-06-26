Construction begins on 'first-of-its-kind' playground in Farmers Branch

The glow-in-the-dark playground will be located at Oran Good Park and is expected to be completed this fall.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Residents in Farmers Branch will soon be able to enjoy a new "first-of-its-kind" playground.

A glow-in-the-dark playground called Joya, meaning jewel in Spanish, has begun construction at Oran Good Park, near the intersection of Josey Lane and Valley View Lane.

The playground is expected to be completed this fall.

Joya is described as an inclusive play area that will be fun during the day and at night. It features an 18,000-square-foot main area and a 7,000-square-foot tot playground.

The main playground includes a 27-foot sphere with six levels of climbing, a zip line, swings, slides and an obstacle course -- all of which will feature LED lights for the nighttime.

The tot playground, for children ages 2 to 5, will be fenced with two gated entrances and will have play areas full of lights.

The Joya was approved in November 2021. It will be funded through $4 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and $750,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.

"It is so exciting to begin construction on a first-class, all-accessible playground like Joya at Oran Good Park, a public space that kids and families of all ages and abilities will enjoy year-round," said Deputy City Manager Mike Mashburn, who's described as the visionary behind the playground.

"We are looking forward to the grand opening of Joya, our City’s crown jewel, bringing to life the fun and joy that comes from a one-of-a-kind facility like this," he added.