Wide-ranging concert lineup at 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo includes popular K-pop group ONEUS

The first lineup of performances also includes John Michael Montgomery with Deana Carter and Larry the Cable Guy.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're into country music, K-pop or both, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's concert series will have a wide range of musical genres during next year's event.

The first lineup of the event's concert series at Will Rogers Auditorium was announced this week. The stock show and rodeo runs from Jan. 13 through Feb. 4.

Country artists John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter take the stage on the first night of the stock show on Friday, Jan. 13. Montgomery is known for hits such as "Life's A Dance" and "I Love The Way You Love Me," while Carter's 1996 hit "Strawberry Wine" is one fans will surely remember.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, rock band Tesla will bring its blues-metal sound to Fort Worth. Hits include "Modern Day Cowboys" and "Little Suzi" from the 1986 album "Mechanical Resonance."

Fast-forward two weeks, popular K-pop group ONEUS will perform at the Will Rogers Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 27. This performance is also part of the group's first proper world tour. Their debut album "LIGHT US" was No. 1 on the iTunes top K-pop charts in 2019.

And on Saturday, Jan. 28, comedian Larry the Cable Guy will take the stage. His latest special "Remain Seated" is streaming on Netflix, and he continues to tour across the U.S.

Tickets for these four shows go on sale Saturday, Nov. 19. Organizers said tickets for the shows will also provide admission into the stock show and rodeo grounds.