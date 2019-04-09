MCKINNEY, Texas — A man from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder.

On Sept. 20, 2017 Kelli Underwood was found dead inside her house with multiple gunshot and stabbing wounds. Underwood’s body was discovered by her own daughter, authorities say.

On Wednesday, a jury found 40-year-old Delvin Powell guilty of capital murder in connection with Underwood's death.

“The victim was truly beloved by her family," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after the sentencing. "The jury’s verdict brings justice for the family and guarantees this brutal murderer can never harm an innocent person again."

Authorities say Powell and an accomplice were seen leaving Underwood’s house on the last day she was known to be alive.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Powell and the accomplice were hired by two other people to kill Underwood, authorities say.

Collin County officials say the four people linked to Underwood’s death were charged in the murder-for-hire scheme.

Powell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

