IRVING, Texas — One person is dead after a construction accident at the Frito Lay Plant in Irving, officials say.

Authorities say the incident occurred Friday near the 701 block of N Wildwood Drive.

Two pieces of equipment collided, resulting in the death of one person and injuries of two others, police say.

The company working at the plant at the time of fatal accident was Walker Engineering, investigators said.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

