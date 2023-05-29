Collin County Republicans support AG at Pro-Paxton Rally following impeachment

In a joint statement Saturday, Collin County Republican representatives doubled down that sufficient evidence “indeed exists” to commend articles of impeachment.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called his impeachment illegal, unethical and unjust.

Monday, May 29, hundreds of Republicans rallied outside the Collin County Courthouse to make it clear they agree with him.

“We cannot continue on with this, the people have to stand up against tyranny!” one supporter shouted.

Notably, all five Republican House representatives from Collin County, where Paxton and his wife have lived for decades, voted to impeach him.

"They are out! They are out!" another Paxton supporter told WFAA of the Republicans who voted for impeachment. "I’m sorry, I’m a precinct chair, and I will walk against every single one of them!"

In a joint statement Saturday, those Republican representatives doubled down that sufficient evidence “indeed exists” to commend impeachment.

Governor Greg Abbott, on the other hand, has not said a word about the impeachment. Unless he speaks up to appoint an interim attorney general, Brent Webster, the First Assistant Attorney General assumes the role.

While we wait for a Senate trial to begin, University of Texas at San Antonio political scientist John Taylor said expect Webster to run the AG’s office just like Paxton.

"Honestly, we won’t see a change. None whatsoever. If you want to talk about continuity, Webster is continuity for Paxton," Taylor told WFAA.

Webster ascended to the department’s second in command after Paxton fired the whistleblowers who spoke out against the same matters Paxton was impeached for.