Plano police say 'hoax call' led to evacuation at Collin College Plano campus

PLANO, Texas — Plano police said a "hoax call" about a mass shooting at Collin College Plano led to the evacuation of buildings on campus.
There were multiple police vehicles at the scene, and chopper video showed students and staff had evacuated the building. Plano police originally tweeted that there was a possible active shooter at the campus, then updated that there were no injuries reported.
Plano police told WFAA in an email that it had a hoax call come into its 911 center at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
No further information was immediately available.
Other Texas schools on Thursday were reporting similar incidents with hoax calls, including Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio, Tyler Junior College in Tyler and Baylor in Waco, according to authorities there.
Officials have not confirmed if the calls are related.
