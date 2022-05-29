Carry The Load celebrates 11th anniversary in honor of Memorial Day

Around 10,000 people are walking for 20 hours in honor of veterans.

DALLAS — More than 10,000 marchers, bikers and other volunteers came out to Reverchon Park in Dallas for the 11th anniversary of Carry The Load. It’s an organization formed by two former Navy Seals who wanted people to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Those thousands of people will be walking for 20 hours in honor of veterans who lost their lives. Many people have tents set up, and they plan on taking a nap and walking again.

Their dedication is for their loved ones and for family and friends who lost loved ones serving the U.S.

Everyone attending has a story to tell about the heroes lost.

“I had a lot of friends through the Marine Corp. that passed through deployment,” said Jose Laguna from Dallas.

Laguna’s pain is still so deep.

“Celebrate their life, get together with family,” said Laguna.

With so much on their minds, hundreds of people are @CarryTheLoad across downtown Dallas.



Just spoke to a woman in the @USNavy . Her friend died overseas. She’s marching in honor of her friend who died while fighting for our country. @wfaa #carrytheload pic.twitter.com/DELXciOQIQ — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 29, 2022

Thousands of veterans, firefighters, police officers, soldiers, family and friends marched through the streets of Dallas and will continue to walk for 20 hours.

WFAA walked side-by-side with Senior Chief Jamie Covey, who is in the Navy.

“I’m 19 years in, two deployments,” said Covey.

She lost a good friend, Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, and other friends.

“They have never come home. This is a moment we get to stop and think about them, and say thank you,” said Covey.

Back at the starting line, memorial after memorial are honoring veterans with their heroic stories.

Each one of 7,015 flags has a story to tell.

“When they’re placing those flags, thinking about let’s make these straight. each one of these flags represent a life that’s been given for our country,” said Charles Meachum, with Carry The Load.

Messages of love are left for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

There are countless stories to be told.

WFAA briefly spoke to a mother from McKinney who lost her son. He was a lawyer, and then after 9/11, he wanted to be a tank commander in the Army. He died Afghanistan.