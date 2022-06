MedStar said it responded to a school bus accident Tuesday afternoon at Forest Park Boulevard and Park Place Avenue.

FORT WORTH, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a car crash in Fort Worth involving a school bus carrying nearly 50 students, officials said.

Officials said the crash involved a school bus that was transporting 28 students.

At this point, it is not entirely clear at this point what caused the crash.