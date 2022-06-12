Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act

Lake Worth Police officers caught two major mail theft suspects in the act outside the main post office after months of operating in the DFW metroplex.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests.

A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer gave one of the suspects a verbal warning before getting him into custody, as can be seen in the video.

The quick arrests came as the suspected mail thieves were parked in the turnaround drop box area outside the main post office in Lake Worth.

"It feels fantastic, especially right now during the holiday season," Lake Worth Police Department's Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian said. "Everybody's on high alert with mail theft and package theft. I'm just incredibly proud of our officers."

Officers got into a foot chase with the second suspect, who started pleading with officers during his arrest. In part of the video from officer Krista Segeda, you can hear police tell the suspect he was not going to be hurt.

"Please don't hurt me sir, please don't hurt me," the second suspect said in the bodycam video.

The Fort Worth officer then said, "You are not going to be hurt. Just stay quiet."

The same men are suspected of stealing mail in Fort Worth, Colleyville and other cities around the metroplex.

"Here in Lake Worth, we recovered three bins, plastic containers full of mail," Manoushagian said. "But it's our understanding that across the Metroplex, I mean, we're probably talking about hundreds of bins, if not more than that."

Local police departments have worked for months with the postal inspector to stop mail thefts. The suspects targeted large drop boxes which often led to even more crimes against unsuspecting victims who use them.

"It could be identity theft, it could be mail fraud, bank fraud, any number of things that somebody could use your personal identifying information for," Manoushagian said. "So, the breadth and depth are unknown to us."

Manoushagian said some of his law enforcement partners fell victim in this case. Both the suspects apprehended by Lake Worth P-D will now face federal charges.

The US Postal Inspector doesn't comment during ongoing investigations but shared in a statement that the theft of even a single piece of mail can result in up to five years imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines.

Since the mail theft in Lake Worth is just a drop in the bucket, Manoushagian warns everyone to be vigilant about following up in situations where they used drop boxes.

"If you believe that you're a victim of fraud or mail theft, you need to reach out to your local police department," Manoushagian said.

To help postal customers stay safe, Paul Eckert at the U.S. Postal Inspectors Officers shared that most mail thefts are preventable. Eckert suggested people should never deposit mail in a collection box after the last posted collection time, pick up mail promptly from your mailbox and retrieve parcels as soon as possible after delivery, and use services like "Hold Mail" at the post office or have a neighbor get your mail when you're unable to.