Better Business Bureau to award businesses that have adapted during COVID-19 pandemic

The Torch Awards for Ethics Competition to reward businesses that have adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas is now accepting applications for its annual Torch Awards for Ethics Competition.

This competition is free to enter and is open to businesses and nonprofit organizations in 29 North Texas counties.

The Better Business Bureau is asking applicants and nominators to detail any special efforts made to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.

Businesses do not have to be accredited with the Better Business Bureau to participate or win.

Winners are featured on BBB's website and provided a winners' logo for display in marketing and advertising.

The award was created by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust in 1996.

The Torch Awards recognize businesses and nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility in corporate leadership, communications and management.

Past winners and information about application criteria are available online for the Dallas competition and the Wichita Falls area competition on the Better Business Bureau website.

The entry deadline for the Dallas competition is Oct. 2. Winners will be announced at a virtual prize ceremony in early November.