Benbrook police concerned about 13-year-old runaway, ask for help finding her

Alyiah Powell was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, according to police.

BENBROOK, Texas — Police in the Tarrant County city of Benbrook are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Police say Alyiah Powell is described as a runaway but that they are concerned about her well-being because investigators believe she has been "associating with people connected to human trafficking."

Powell was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, at the McDonald's at 4420 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. Police say they believe she could be in Dallas

She's described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 100 pounds, with pink highlights in her brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she reportedly has a tattoo of "1952" on her left-hand knuckles and an unknown tattoo on one of her feet. According to police, she may have a nose/lip ring and fake eyelashes.