North Texas mothers answering the call to donate breast milk amid formula shortage

The Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas walks us through the process of receiving donated breast milk and how it safely gets to an infant that needs it.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Finding baby formula is getting harder by the day. For months, a shortage has forced parents to drive store to store and ask people they know for help to get by. While some companies like Abbott are increasing production to get more formula on store shelves, there has been a growing number of mothers who are donating breast milk to milk banks.

“There's a significant increase on calls both from mothers who are wanting to help and donate breast milk to families who are looking for an alternative,” said Shaina Starks, Milk Bank of NTX Director of Operations.

The Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas has seen both the need for donations and donations from mothers producing excess milk fluctuate over that last few months. Their team of lab technicians have increased operations to provide much-needed relief to families that are having trouble getting formula.

“It really does create a sense of community to have them reach out and see that bill go full circle to the babies in need,” said Starks.

So, how safe is it and what does the process look like from the moment breast milk is donated to getting it into your hands?

“We follow guidelines that are put forth by the FDA, CDA, World Health Organization to ensure that this milk is going to be safe for anybody receiving it,” says Starks.

Here’s how it works:

Once a mother signs up to become a milk donor, she’ll undergo a screening process that includes a medical interview, physician approval and a blood test. Once approved, mothers are able to drop off their milk or have it picked up from their home.

Then, it’s taken to the milk bank’s laboratory where it goes through a pasteurization process. Lab technicians will also test for nutritional and bacterial content. Once it’s complete, an infant can receive that milk in a few days.

The donor milk is free and each baby 6 months and under can get up to 34 ounces. Because it’s a one-time donation for recipients, there is still a huge need for mothers to continue donating.