Average gas price in Dallas dip below $4; Texas remains below national average

DALLAS — Gas prices continue to fall in Texas as Dallas' average is now down below $4, according to both the American Automobile Association (AAA) and GasBuddy.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the average gas price in Dallas has fallen 22.6 cents per gallon in the last week with an average of $3.96, according to GasBuddy's survey that includes 1,605 stations in Dallas.

Prices in Dallas are also 83.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

AAA has similar averages on the part of its site that regularly updates with the latest prices.

The average gas price in Texas is $3.98 per gallon while the national average is $4.47, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has declined $0.17 cents in the last week.

Two weeks ago, AAA announced that the statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas saw its largest decrease week-over-week in 2022. At that time, Dallas' average gas price stood at $4.33.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Dallas was priced at $3.58 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.91. The lowest price in the state was $3.30 per gallon while the highest was $5.29.



GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Barring any hurricanes or unexpected disruptions, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said he expects the national average to drop below $4 by mid-August.