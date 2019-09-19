Austin Middle School in Irving is under a lockdown Thursday morning after receiving a report of a man with a weapon near the school.

According to Irving ISD, police are searching the area.



The school said students and faculty are safe and being directed to Pierce Early Childhood School's building. Parents can pick up students at that location, the school said.



This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.