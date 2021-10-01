Arrest warrant issued for Dallas officer in alleged pyramid scheme involving a dozen other officers, police say

Officer Reginald Jones, who's been with the department since 2002, is accused of promoting and organizing a pyramid scheme.

DALLAS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dallas officer for his alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme involving a dozen other officers, police said Friday evening.

Officer Reginald Jones is accused of promoting and organizing a pyramid scheme, according to police.

Jones has been with the department since January 2002 and is assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

In late August, a police official sent a memo to Dallas City Council regarding an investigation that began late last year about an officer's alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme, a violation state law.

On Friday, the police department also said the investigation led to grand jury referrals for participating and promoting a pyramid scheme on 14 others regarding their alleged involvement.

The department identified the 14 others: Maj. David Davis; Lt. Giovanni Wells; Sgt. Constance Lewis; Sgt Jennifer Wells; Sgt. Rachel Moore; Sgt. Latasha Moore; Senior Cpl. Pearl McDowell; Senior Cpl. Aaron Rucker; Senior Cpl. Raquel Oliver; officer Anthony Edmond; officer Paul Logan; officer Carlton Nelson; reserve officer Brad Deason; civilian Sonja Davis.

Police said all of those accused are assigned to the South Central Patrol Division and are on administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation.