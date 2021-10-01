Arrest warrant issued for Dallas officer in alleged pyramid scheme involving a dozen other officers, police say

DALLAS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dallas officer for his alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme involving a dozen other officers, police said Friday evening.
Officer Reginald Jones is accused of promoting and organizing a pyramid scheme, according to police.
Jones has been with the department since January 2002 and is assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.
In late August, a police official sent a memo to Dallas City Council regarding an investigation that began late last year about an officer's alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme, a violation state law.
On Friday, the police department also said the investigation led to grand jury referrals for participating and promoting a pyramid scheme on 14 others regarding their alleged involvement.
The department identified the 14 others: Maj. David Davis; Lt. Giovanni Wells; Sgt. Constance Lewis; Sgt Jennifer Wells; Sgt. Rachel Moore; Sgt. Latasha Moore; Senior Cpl. Pearl McDowell; Senior Cpl. Aaron Rucker; Senior Cpl. Raquel Oliver; officer Anthony Edmond; officer Paul Logan; officer Carlton Nelson; reserve officer Brad Deason; civilian Sonja Davis.
Police said all of those accused are assigned to the South Central Patrol Division and are on administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation.
Further information on the alleged scheme has not been released by the police department.