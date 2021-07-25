Arlington police issue Silver Alert in search for missing 82-year-old man

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 82-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday evening.

Mantra Aziz was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 3500 block of Glen Field Court.

He is a Black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds and has brown eyes with gray hair. He walks with a limp as well. Authorities are unsure of what kind of clothing he was last wearing.

Police say he has been diagnosed with an "impaired mental condition."