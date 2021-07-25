Arlington police issue Silver Alert in search for missing 82-year-old man

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 82-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday evening.
Mantra Aziz was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 3500 block of Glen Field Court.
He is a Black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds and has brown eyes with gray hair. He walks with a limp as well. Authorities are unsure of what kind of clothing he was last wearing.
Police say he has been diagnosed with an "impaired mental condition."
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.