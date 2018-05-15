The City of Arlington offered Globe Life Park as a potential site for Amazon's HQ2 — along with potentially $921 million in incentives — but on Tuesday the city revealed it has been eliminated in its bid for the online retailer's second headquarters.

Arlington said in a news release it is "no longer moving forward" in the selection process but noted that it was invited to make an in-person pitch and provide a site visit for HQ2. Arlington was part of a DFW area bid submitted by the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Arlington officials found out about two weeks ago that the city didn't make the shortlist as Amazon narrowed the field. Other sites in DFW made the cut.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said in an interview that Amazon was looking for an urban environment but were “intrigued” about creating a downtown from the ground up.

The city offered 1.7 million square feet at the current home of the Texas Rangers that will become obsolete once the baseball team moves into Globe Life Field across the street in 2020.

