DALLAS — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will come to Dallas Dec. 6 for a fundraising event at Gilley's Dallas, Yang's staff announced in a news release Friday.

This fundraiser will be Yang's first 2020 campaign event in the DFW area. Entry to the event costs $20. Tickets are available at dallasyanggang.com or at the door. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with another "intimate fundraiser" immediately afterward where donors can meet Yang from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yang's main policy proposal during the 2020 campaign has been the Freedom Dividend, a monthly no-strings-attached Universal Basic Income (UBI) transfer of $1000 to every US citizen starting at age 18.

