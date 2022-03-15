Airlines, including American and Southwest are cutting flights this spring and summer

Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst, recommends travelers book flights sooner than later due to increased cost and reduced flights.

DALLAS — If you plan to fly this spring or summer, you may want to look ahead an book as soon as possible.

According to Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, airlines are making up for past years losses, as well as current inflation. Pricing and number of flights are impacted.

"It is unlikely airfares are going to go down," he said.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson told WFAA that the company cut around 325 flights per day from April 3 to June 4. This is out of the 2,700 to 3,600 daily flights. Customers have been rebooked. Southwest also confirms flights will be added when there is demand.

American Airlines also reduced its flight schedule.

Harteveldt said, "American may be feeling the effect of the fuel price changes more than Southwest."

American Airlines doesn't hedge fuel, like Southwest. Hedging is essentially pre-paying for a certain amount of fuel at a set cost ahead of time. It can be risky, but with the cost of fuel currently, it can be beneficial.

Harteveldt said, "There's a bit of a gamble in there for Southwest. This time, it looks like they are winning."

Each airline may cite a different reason for cutting flights, but higher costs, competitive staffing and the pandemic have been nonstop factors impacting the industry as a whole.

"All airlines are being affected by a common set of challenges," said Harteveldt.

Each obstacle is preparing airlines for the next, and Harteveldt believes with every crisis, the industry becomes more resilient.