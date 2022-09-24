Hours after the fire had been extinguished and the firefighters had left the scene, officials said Captain Charles Krampota was found dead in his home.

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said.

AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.

Officials said Krampota had responded to a mobile home that had completely gone up in flames on Friday. Fortunately, there were no residents at the home at the time of the fire, according to AVFD.

“Charlie was an outstanding firefighter, and friend to so many. One of the most dependable and hardworking individuals I have ever met. He will be sorely missed," said AVFD Chief Rex Klesel.

