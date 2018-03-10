A brief lockdown at Brookhaven College in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch has ended.

The school was on lockdown for roughly 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon due to a police pursuit of a bank robbery suspect in the area, according to a Dallas County Community College District spokesperson.

Brookhaven later called the lockdown "a precaution." The "all clear" was given a few minutes after 3 p.m.

LOCKDOWN UPDATE: The college went into a lockdown as a precaution. There was a robbery at a bank near the college and the suspect was seen fleeing this way. College police took precaution of locking down the college while local police dealt with the situation. — Brookhaven College (@brookhaven) October 3, 2018

Earlier, the school had posted two cryptic alerts to its Twitter feed only telling students and faculty not to enter or exit the building, and warning those not at campus to stay away.

POLICE ALERT: The school is currently in lockdown mode. This is not a drill. If you're on campus, secure yourself behind locked doors. The campus gates will be closed. — Brookhaven College (@brookhaven) October 3, 2018

Brookhaven College Police Activity Lock-down. Do Not Enter or Exit the Building. If not at campus - STAY AWAY. (DCCCD Alert) — Brookhaven College (@brookhaven) October 3, 2018

People inside the building were urged to “secure themselves behind locked doors.”

