A brief lockdown at Brookhaven College in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch has ended.
The school was on lockdown for roughly 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon due to a police pursuit of a bank robbery suspect in the area, according to a Dallas County Community College District spokesperson.
Brookhaven later called the lockdown "a precaution." The "all clear" was given a few minutes after 3 p.m.
Earlier, the school had posted two cryptic alerts to its Twitter feed only telling students and faculty not to enter or exit the building, and warning those not at campus to stay away.
People inside the building were urged to “secure themselves behind locked doors.”
