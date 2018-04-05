President Donald Trump's speech at the NRA Convention Dallas Friday afternoon was met with praise and applause. Here are the top eight moments that rallied the crowd.

Trump acknowledged his full endorsement for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela Paxton, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz.

"We proudly stand for the National Anthem," Trump said, a reference to the NFL controversy of players who kneeling during the National Anthem. The crowd erupted in applause and began chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

Trump thanked rap artist Kanye West, saying he must some power. Trump said he doubled his poll numbers in African Americans in one week. West recently posted several Tweets, supporting President Trump and calling him a "brother."

Trump said the issue of Second Amendment rights are under siege but reassured the crowd that it won't happen as long as I'm president.

He brought up a CNN article, "Judge in Manafort case says Mueller's aim is to hurt Trump." The crowd continued to boo as Trump explained the scenario as a "Russia witch hunt." The crowd clapped loudly to which he responded, "Let me tell you folks, we're all fighting battles, but I love fighting these battles."

Trump boasted of his relations with North Korea, saying he didn't want to use the rhetoric used to incite. A person in the crowd yells out. Trump grins in reply, "I know you come from Texas, whoever you are."

President Trump brought up several topics before talking about gun violence including London, Chicago, France. He touted legislation for mental health and school safety in response to the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Trump cheers on the Texan spirit and brought up the historical Battle of Gonzales, a flag written with the words "Come and take it!" President Trump ends his speech with "We will always protect your Second Amendment."

