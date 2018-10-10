DALLAS – The Dallas Zoo is mourning the loss of a hippopotamus that died Tuesday evening from an apparent sudden onset intestine condition.

Adhama, a 7-year-old hippo who had been at the zoo since March of 2017, died from severe enteritis – an inflammation of the intestine – according to the zoo’s veterinary team’s initial findings.

The zoo said in a Wednesday release that it had been monitoring Adhama’s health since late last week after noticing some apparent fatigue and a loss of appetite.

“Adhama spent Monday and Tuesday behind the scenes under observation and resting, but there was nothing to indicate a serious issue,” the zoo said.

Late Tuesday, though, Adhama was seen unresponsive on video. When zoo staff went to care for him, they found he had died “with no external signs of stress or trauma.” Veterinarians say the enteritis didn’t appear to be a long-term illness.

“Given the lack of significant symptoms, the team is confident there’s nothing they would have done differently,” the zoo said.

The life expectancy of a hippo in the wild is about 40 years, according to National Geographic.

Adhama came to Dallas from the Los Angeles Zoo last spring to be a breeding partner with Boipelo, a hippo from the Albuquerque Zoo. The zoo describes them as “an adorable pair” who bonded quickly and often enjoyed the Dallas Zoo’s 120,000-gallon pool together.

“We know so many people in our extended Zoo family share in our sadness since we have enjoyed watching Adhama and Boipelo as their personalities and relationship developed over these last 18-plus months,” said Hudson.

Boipelo was “subdued and sad” in the wake of Adhama’s passing, the zoo said.

