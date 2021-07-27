6-vehicle crash shuts down 4 lanes of southbound U.S. 75 in Collin County

ALLEN, Texas — A crash involving at least six vehicles shut down four lanes of southbound U.S. 75 in Collin County on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on 75 near Ridgemont Drive in Allen.
Four lanes, plus the HOV, were shut down as emergency crews responded to the crash.
The Dallas North Tollway was one alternate route for southbound commuters, along with Greenville Avenue or Alma Drive.
More information about how the crash happened wasn't yet available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.