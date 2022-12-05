DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright.

Officials say a 2007 Toyota Avalon, driven by Rebecca Goodson, 69, and a 1998 Toyota Avalon, driven by Celestino Reina, 60, were stopped on SH 19 getting ready to turn left onto CR 4764. At the same time a 2017 Ford E Series Van, driven by Gerald Adams, 60, was headed northbound behind a vehicle that had passed Goodson and Reina's vehicles on the shoulder.

DPS says Adams failed to control his speed and hit Reina's vehicle. Reina's vehicle went into the southbound lane of SH 19, where it struck a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2014 Kia Soul, which were traveling south on SH 19. Adams' vehicle continued on and struck Goodson's vehicle.

Celestino Reina, of Sulphur Springs was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS reports Celia Reina, 60; Maria Reina, 22; and a 7-year-old boy, also all of Sulphur Springs, were also killed.

Goodson, of Sulphur Springs, was injured and taken to a local hospital. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Joyce Moore, 72, also of Sulphur Springs, was also hospitalized.

The driver of the Escalade, identified as Brian Feiden, 47, of Whitehouse, was treated and released.

Passengers in the Escalade, Elizabeth Fieden, 51, of Whitehouse; Randal Adams, 23, of Tyler and Cole Feiden, 17 of Whitehouse, were all also treated and released. Gwenyth Feiden, 23, of Tyler, is being cared for at a local medical center.

The driver of the Soul, identified as Terry Williams 69, of Sulphur Springs, and passenger, Debbie Dixson-Williams, 53, of Tyler, were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Adams was not injured in the crash.