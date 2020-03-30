DALLAS — A 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash Friday, Dallas police said

Jessie Rodriguez was driving a black Chevy Impala south on Walton Walker at "a high rate of speed," police said, when the incident occurred.

Around 8:40 p.m. the front of the car hit the rear of a Peterbilt dump truck at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to police.

Rodriguez died at the scene of the crash, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, according to police.

