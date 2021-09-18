29-year-old woman killed in crash near downtown Dallas, driver faces charge, officials say

Three women in the SUV were taken to a hospital, and one died, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

DALLAS — A 29-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash near downtown Dallas on Friday night, officials said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. on southbound Interstate 345 at Ross Avenue, where a Jeep Patriot SUV crashed into the back of a FedEx semi-truck.

Three women in the SUV were taken to a hospital, and one died, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the SUV, Aspin LaShawn Jackson, 21, who was among the women taken to the hospital, will face a charge of intoxication manslaughter, officials said.

The woman who died has not been identified. Officials said she was riding in the back seat on the driver's side when the crash happened.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.