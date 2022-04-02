Grand champion steer for 2022 Fort Worth Livestock Show and Rodeo named

Sterling City teen raised the grand champion steer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tristan Himes has been showing steers at the Fort Worth Livestock show and rodeo since he was in third grade, and on Friday, it finally paid off.

The junior from Sterling City, Texas in Sterling County took home the big prize.

”Extremely blessed and very, very thankful," he said.

Himes said this has become his life - raising steer for show. And this steer, named Steve, has been his favorite.

"He’s just the sweetest guy ever," Himes described. "Makes everyone happy.”

The judge who picks the grand champion said Steve had all the best qualities: muscular and balanced.

"This steer is pretty good he stood out," the judge said.

These are all-market steers, which means they are raised to be consumed. In other words ... to make good steaks.

”Trying to create a product that is high-quality, healthy - that’s what it’s all about.”

For the kids, it’s sometimes hard to part with their steers, many of which are sold at auction the next day.

"He’s like my best friend right here," Himes said. "I’m going to be sad when I have to let him go.”