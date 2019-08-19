FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD confirms two 2019 Trimble Tech High School graduates died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. near the intersection of Glen Eden Drive and Mansfield Highway.

Witnesses told investigators that the car carrying five people “did not stop at the stop sign at 2300 Mansfield Highway and entered the intersection.”

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a car heading northbound on Mansfield Highway and hitting the vehicle with five passengers in the intersection.

Two backseat passengers were pronounced dead on scene. The three remaining passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner and Fort Worth Police Department identified one of the victims as Yosmeri Mendez, 18.

Police say there were two people inside the vehicle traveling northbound. They were not taken to the hospital from the scene.

Tiffany Hernandez lives near the crash site. She said she went to high school with the five people inside the vehicle.

“They were going to have a future. They were going to go do something in their life. And they’re so young, it’s crazy. [It could] happen to anybody,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez also said the intersection where the crash happened can be dangerous.

“No one really sees this stop [sign] so whenever cars come over here, they kind of come towards the left. They don’t really look that way,” Hernandez said.

No charges have been filed.