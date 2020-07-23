2 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashed into Starbucks, Coppell police say

Police believe the three people who were injured were customers of the coffee shop.

Three people were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle crashed into a Starbucks in Coppell, police said. Two of them were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, but they are expected to survive.

Police believe all three people were customers at the coffee shop.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the car following the incident, police said. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 106 North Denton Tap Road.

The scene was cleared in about 45 minutes. Police said they are still investigating the crash.