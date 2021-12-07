x
2 people injured in shooting in Fort Worth; police department's gang unit investigating

One person had a life-threatening injury, police said.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting Monday night in west Fort Worth, police said. No arrests were made and the gang unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers responded about 8:48 p.m. to the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court for a shooting call where they found a person who was shot, police said.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel responded to the scene and the person was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Another person who was injured at the scene was taken to a hospital via a private vehicle, police said. They had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. 

No other information was available.

