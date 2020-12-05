2 killed in westbound I-20 wreck, authorities say

About five to six cars were involved in the accident near Lancaster Road, according to authorities.

At least two people have died after there was a major accident on westbound I-20 on Monday night, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

About five to six cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 10 p.m. near Lancaster Road, according to the spokesperson. Two of the cars caught fire and one exploded.

First responders pronounced two people dead at the scene.

All of the westbound lanes of I-20 were shut down as a result, according to the spokesperson, but have since reopened.