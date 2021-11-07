2 fatal fires reported across metroplex Sunday morning

In total, two people and a dog died as a result of the fires.

DALLAS — Two fatal fires were reported in the metroplex Sunday morning, one in Dallas and another in Fort Worth.

The Dallas fire, which happened at the Eleven-600 Apartments in northeast Dallas on Audelia Road around 4 a.m., killed a man and a dog, fire officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters arrived at the scene and saw fire coming from the roof of one of the buildings at the two-story apartment complex. As they were suppressing the fire, officials found the bodies of a man and a dog in a second-floor apartment, DFR said.

There were 16 apartments in the building where the fire started, officials said. Only three apartments took the brunt of the fire damage, but more were impacted by smoke, water damage and potential loss of power, officials said. Investigators think the fire started in the upstairs apartment where the man was found and quickly reached the attic before spreading across the roof.

The cause of the fire is officially listed as undetermined and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will work to find out the man's cause of death. Eleven-600 Apartments staff is working with the American Red Cross to determine the needs of the residents who were displaced as a result of the fire.