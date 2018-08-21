DALLAS – Two Dallas police officers were among those injured in a fiery crash in Northwest Dallas Tuesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says two cars caught on fire after a major crash at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Townsend Drive around 9 a.m. None of the injuries, however, were life-threatening.

Witness video shows two cars on fire after a major crash in Northwest Dallas that left seven hurt, including two @DallasPD officers: https://t.co/Zczl5tsYso



🎥: Molly Mock pic.twitter.com/Tg8HUbpe8v — WFAA (@wfaa) August 21, 2018

Witness video showed a pickup truck and a sedan, badly damaged and on fire with smoke billowing from the accident scene. Aerial images showed a DPD squad car and a second pickup truck that also appeared to be involved in the accident. Equipment and debris littered the road near the second pickup.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren't immediately clear.

The scene of a crash that injured seven people, including two Dallas police officers, in Northwest Dallas.

Six ambulances were sent to the scene. DFR told WFAA everyone involved in the accident had made it safely from their cars before paramedics arrived.

The seven victims were taken to two different Dallas hospitals for treatment. All were expected to be OK, according to DFR.

The scene of a crash that injured seven people, including two Dallas police officers, in Northwest Dallas.

© 2018 WFAA