A 12-year-old girl drowned in a pool in Haslet, north of Fort Worth, on Thursday, police said.

Taylor Pitman was taken to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth, where she was pronounced dead about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The drowning happened in the 500 block of Rancho Canyon Way, which is in a neighborhood several miles west of Interstate 35W and Alliance Airport. Pitman did not live at the home where the drowning happened, according to the medical examiner. Her address was listed in a nearby neighborhood in Haslet.

More details about the drowning were not immediately available Friday.

© 2018 WFAA