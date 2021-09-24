111 dogs rescued from Mesquite home, city officials say

The dogs were surrendered from a single residential location, according to city officials.

MESQUITE, Texas — Officials with the City of Mesquite said Friday that the animal services department rescued 111 dogs from a single residential location this week.

According to officials, the City on Thursday was made aware of a home that may have had "a large number of dogs." Animal services responded and found 111 small breed dogs.

The dogs were surrendered by the property's owner and were taken to a shelter for impoundment and vaccines.

"We worked with our rescue partners and by the end of the day, all the dogs left the shelter to begin their new journey," Maria Martinez, director of neighborhood services, said.

Martinez said city code only allows a maximum of three dogs per residential location.

"This was a successful rescue event, and we could not have done it without our hard-working City staff who acted quickly and with compassion, and our animal rescue partners," Martinez said.

The City posted a list of shelters where residents can adopt and/or foster animals.