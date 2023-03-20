11 arrested in alleged organized theft ring targeting retail stores, Plano police say

More than $15,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered, police say.

PLANO, Texas — Eleven people have been arrested after police conducted an operation on an alleged crime ring that targeted major retail stores, officials in Plano announced Monday.

Plano police said the operation also led to the recovery of over $15,000 in stolen merchandise.

The arrests happened on Friday, March 17, and involved incidents at several different retail stores, police said.

A total of eight people were arrested for two separate thefts at the Burlington Coat Factory on Preston Road. In both cases, the suspects were caught with other stolen merchandise in their vehicles, as well.

Police said four of the eight suspects committed a theft of $491.80 at the Burlington store and were also caught with $3,473.90 in stolen items in their vehicle.

As for the other four suspects, police said they stole $2,685.98 in items from Burlington. When police performed a traffic stop on the suspects, officers also found about $8,200 in stolen merchandise from other retailers inside the vehicle, according to police.

All eight suspects were charged with engaging in organized crime (theft).

Police said three more people were arrested and charged for other thefts: One for allegedly stealing $164.53 in items at a Home Depot on West Park Boulevard and the other two for an alleged theft of $452.60 in merchandise at a Walmart Supercenter on Dallas Parkway.

The two people accused in the Walmart theft were also charged with evading on foot, police said.