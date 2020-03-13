One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash in Fort Worth, officials say.

Fort Worth police say around 1:15 a.m. Friday, a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on the TEXpress lanes on Interstate 35-E, just north of I-820.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The passenger of that vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK, officials say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: