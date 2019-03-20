DALLAS — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas Wednesday morning.



Police said officers were called to the Lexington on Community apartments in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. He was found face down in the driveway. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Police remained on scene for several hours, investigating the scene.

No suspects have been identified. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Jacob White.