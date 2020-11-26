Alcohol a factor in single-vehicle crash that left woman dead, other woman injured, police say

The 27-year-old female driver will be booked into jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in a drunken driving crash early Wednesday morning in Dallas that killed her passenger, a 33-year-old woman, police said.

The 27-year-old driver will be booked into jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police said. She is currently being treated for her injuries at Presbyterian Hospital, police said. Her name has not been released.

The driver was headed southbound on the N. Central Expressway service road at about 12:20 a.m. between Forest Lane and Coit Road.

The SUV was attempting to exit the service road when the SUV hit a light pole and spun until it collided with a concrete bridge support wall on the east side of the service road, police said.

The passenger, Stephania Ruiz, was the right front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.