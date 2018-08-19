Updated 3:20 p.m. Monday with identity of the infant and a statement from the witness who police say shot the suspect

An infant was allegedly stabbed to death by his father at a Lewisville apartment complex Sunday, and the suspect was shot by a witness during the attack, police said.

The infant was identified as Ashton Ness, a 16-month-old boy, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. A cause of death was not yet listed.

Witnesses told officers that the man was beating and stabbing the infant, who had suffered "multiple severe injuries" before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded about 12:41 p.m. to a stabbing call at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of Texas 121 Business in Lewisville.

During the alleged attack in a courtyard at the apartments, a witness shot the suspect in the leg to try to stop him. The suspect, who police said was the father of the small child, was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound and later placed into custody.

The witness, Andrew Austin, provided a statement to WFAA on Monday about the incident, saying he was sitting on his couch Sunday when he heard shouting outside.

"I opened up my blinds and I saw a man next to a child on the ground," Austin said. "He stabbed the child with a knife, so I grabbed my gun and went out onto my balcony. He walked away and was heading back towards the kid. I yelled at him to stop and he didn’t so I shot three rounds at him. He dropped to his knees and asked to be shot again."

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital and he remained there on Monday, police said.

Police said there had been no prior calls involving the family and no prior reports involving Child Protective Services.

The child's mother was not home at the time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

© 2018 WFAA