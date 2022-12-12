TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim

Example video title will go here for this video

Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000.

While the local sheriff's office believes Jason walked away from the car on his own and "no crime occurred," a retired FBI agent and his team of investigators strongly disagree. KHOU 11 reporter Grace White spoke with the agent, the sheriff's office lead investigator and Jason's dad.

"It just feels like your child is discarded, because they treat everything with this investigation with such indifference. You don’t even secure the evidence, whatever it might be?" Kent told KHOU 11 after two years and no answers. "You don’t secure the car and the crash scene for further investigation? You don’t even do the basics – that is your job."

His father, Kent Landry, immediately drove to the rural area where the car crashed. While searching for signs of his son, Kent found his clothes still lying in the middle of the road.

“We’re working on trying to locate him and I fear that he may be on some type of substance," the trooper told Jason's mother. "Reason being is because I did find some narcotics in his backpack.”

A state trooper made the call no parent wants to get. Jason's wrecked car and some belongings had been found.

Jason's parents in Missouri City were looking forward to having all of their adult children home for Christmas. They never dreamed their lives were about to be turned upside down.

It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.

"We are going to spend all of eternity together, he just got there before me," Kent said.

Until then, the only thing that gives the attorney turned pastor peace is his faith and the belief that he will see Jason again.

"We have been preparing our hearts for the worst, for a long long time," Kent said. "We’re not going to give up praying. We are not going to give up hoping until we know the truth and our child comes home."

Kent said they don't believe their son is alive, but they are still determined to find out what happened that night.

False alarms, conspiracy theories and tips from well-meaning armchair detectives have gotten the family's hopes up time and again, only to be let down.

In October 2021, volunteers with Texas Search and Rescue even used artificial intelligence to create computer mapping programs to show them -- based on thousands of photographs of the area -- where Jason could be. Still nothing.

Since Jason vanished, countless searches by law enforcement, family members and complete strangers have failed to turn up any new clues into what happened to the 21-year-old.

Chapter 2 : 'Important piece of the puzzle'

A retired FBI agent who runs a non-profit called Project Absentis looked closely at the case with his team of investigators and said they're convinced that Jason could have been a crime victim.

Abel Peña, who's been investigating crimes for 27 years, said there were multiple red flags and they believe Jason's clothes and other belongings in the middle of the road could have been staged.

"I think the biggest red flags, for us initially, were the clothes just being laid where they were placed," Peña told KHOU 11. “The more we examined it, the more we ran it by some of our team, we all agreed that it appeared like it was staged.”

He said witnesses have also raised doubts about whether Jason was actually behind the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed.

“Somebody else could have been driving his vehicle or perhaps he was forced off the road," Peña said.

Jason's cellphone showed he was using the navigator app Waze for the trip home to Missouri City but switched to Snapchat in Luling near the intersection of Austin Street and Magnolia Avenue. It was that intersection where Jason's cell phone activity stopped.

"This area is just a busy area, there is drug activity that takes place behind here and we have discovered this criminal element that is in this area," Peña said.

Instead of turning right on Magnolia to get to I-10, Jason's vehicle traveled four miles until Austin turned into Salt Flat Road -- a pitch dark, gravel, dirt road -- before crashing.

“Traveling four miles is just unusual. For him to travel four miles and not realize he was lost, if he was driving the vehicle," Peña said. “If you go back to that intersection, I think that’s a very important piece of the puzzle.”

Like Jason's family, Peña believes the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office may have rushed to judgment by assuming Jason was high and having "an internal crisis."

“There are a lot of college kids that smoke, that get high," Peña said. "I don’t believe he was high enough that he would have gone into any kind of episode where he would have removed his clothes, especially in the conditions, it was very cold that night."

Peña said critical evidence inside Jason's vehicle, including DNA, hair and fibers, could have been missed because the DPS trooper had it towed right away. The CCSO didn't take custody of the vehicle until five days later.

“I don’t want to be too critical of law enforcement, I believe there were some missteps at the beginning," Peña said. “They probably should have preserved the area there, and left the vehicle there and brought in some professionals to process the exterior entry of the vehicle for prints.”

Caldwell County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Ferry is the lead investigator on the case.

"Are there things as a criminal investigator I wish had been done differently – 100%," Ferry said. "I would almost guarantee that with hindsight, that officer, that trooper would likely not do the same thing again."