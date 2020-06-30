3 Aurora officers allegedly snap photos depicting choke holds near site of fatal struggle with Elijah McClain

The photographs were reported to Aurora Police Internal Affairs by another officer on Thursday.

AURORA, Colo. — Three Aurora police officers allegedly snapped photos while they put each other in choke holds at the location where Elijah McClain got into a fatal struggle with officers, 9Wants to Know has confirmed.

The photos were taken last September – the month after McClain, 23, died following a violent struggle with three officers.

But the incident wasn't reported internally until last Thursday, when a fellow Aurora officer told administrators about the pictures. That was two days before protests over McClain’s death that ended in a clash between police and demonstrators.

According to multiple sources familiar with the ongoing internal investigation, the officers took the photos near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Billings Street, where McClain was subdued during a confrontation last Aug. 24. He died six days later.

"I am deeply concerned over the facts surrounding the photographs that [APD Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson] has shared with me," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tweeted Tuesday. "I understand that there are due process procedural requirements that are in progress. I will comment on the case once the investigation is complete."

An internal investigation has been completed, and the findings will be presented to the chief's review board, which is scheduled to meet today, according to APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore.

The evidence will not be made public until the chief's review board signs off on the findings, which can be appealed by the officers involved, delaying the process, according to Longshore.

"Just when we thought the Aurora Police could not be any worse, they somehow find a new low," said Mari Newman, the attorney representing the McClain family. "This is a department where officers tackled an innocent young black man for no reason, inflicted outrageous force — including two carotid choke holds — for 15 minutes as he pled for his life, joked when he vomited and threatened to sic a dog on him for not lying still enough as he was dying. They tampered with their body cameras to hide the evidence. They exonerated the killers. They deployed riot police and spewed pepper gas on peaceful [protesters] at a vigil of mourners playing the violin. And now this."

A statement from Wilson, released late Monday night, also says the allegations against multiple officers were brought to the department's internal affairs division by another police officer on Thursday.

McClain was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019, about a week after he went into cardiac arrest following the struggle with police.

Monday night's statement did not give any other detail about what was in the photographs or when they were taken.

Wilson said in the statement that the officers involved were placed "on administrative leave with pay in non-enforcement capacities" during the internal affairs investigation.

APD is also currently facing heavy criticism for its response during the protests on Saturday over the death of McClain.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling a special meeting of the Aurora City Council on Tuesday to hear from and ask questions of APD about their tactics, which included arresting two protesters and using pepper spray.

Aurora City Council Curtis Gardner released the following statement about the photos:

“I was disappointed to learn of what might be in the pictures. Once the IA investigation is complete, I look forward to having the ability to review the file and see for myself. Based on the reports I've heard, it's was a very callous act and any punishment should be commensurate with what took place. We have a highly capable police department and it's unfortunate they get lumped in with the actions of a few bad cops.”

City Councilor Allison Coombs told 9NEWS that councilors did get a “very vague” message from the city manager before anything was made public saying there may be a story about an internal affairs investigation, but that the message did not include any details about what the investigation was about.