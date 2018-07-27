NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics begins with a pivotal court hearing a week from Wednesday regarding the legal future of the so-called Dreamers. Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-Texas, sued to stop the federal program from accepting new DACA applicants and hopefully force Congress to finally address immigration. But he's seen a backlash from business. The attorney general responded to them, took questions about whether he would debate Justin Nelson, his Democratic opponent, and the AG was also asked about the stalled out criminal case against him that is now three-years-old this weekend.

STATEWIDE

For days, the federal government scrambled to reunite families that federal agents had separated at the southern border. The feds had to meet a court-ordered deadline, but not everyone got reunited. A little more than half of the separated children got reunified with their parents. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, said the longer this saga plays out, the more problematic it could be for Republicans in November. Ramsey also discussed whether President Trump’s trade war will hurt him and fellow Republicans in rural areas of the state.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

President Trump is threatening to revoke security clearances from some of his biggest critics. Democrats argue that's something Trump shouldn't play politics with. But Debbie Georgatos from 660 AM The Answer says it is justified in My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

President Trump's trade wars have hurt Texas farmers resulting in significantly less money in their pockets until a few days ago when the president offered handouts. Trump said he would begin paying farmers for the situation he started. Gene Hall, a 40-year veteran of the Texas Farm Bureau and its long-time communications director, said the incentives will not make them whole. He also offered an explanation on what’s happening to Texas farmers and what they want the government to do.

FLASHPOINT

Now to the internal strife in the Republican party. Life-long conservatives have defected from the GOP because of President Trump and many invoke Ronald Reagan's legacy in doing so. That sparked this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer and from the left, Rich Hancock from Virtual News Center dot com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned. Patrick Washington, the CEO and co-publisher of the Dallas Weekly filled in for Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. All three journalists discussed the so-called "red flag” legislation that could take firearms from accused abusers or those in mental treatment. It’s in response to the massacres at Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe. At issue now is Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas, who said last week that such legislation would not pass in the Texas Senate. So, if it doesn’t have a future, how will lawmakers address the mass shootings? The trio also offered perspective on the statewide and local candidates willing to debate and those shying away.

