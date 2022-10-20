Tips to build up your immune system this winter

Health leaders say eating well and taking supplements can help support your immune system against colds, COVID and the flu.

CLEVELAND — With the cold, COVID and the flu going around these days, it’s important to make sure you’re taking all the right precautions to stay safe.

And that includes building up your immune system to help fight off germs.

“Immunity is important all year round, but specifically this time of year,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic. “Kids are going back to school, we have a lot of germs coming in and out of the house. So to keep your family as healthy as possible, we have to really stay on our hygiene and our immunity.”

Zumpano said to help build up your immune system, it’s important to eat a healthy diet, which includes lots of fruits and vegetables.

You also want to make sure you’re getting enough vitamin C, zinc, selenium, and iron.

Zumpano recommends getting these vitamins and minerals from your foods and not taking supplements.

However, if you do want to take a supplement, be sure to consult with your healthcare provider first.

And finally, another easy way to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet is by making smoothies.

“You can pack in spinach and berries and Greek yogurt and really any fruits or vegetables can be packed in there, a variety,” she said. “You can get some chia seeds or flax seeds for some Omega-3, so smoothies are a great way to go, especially if you’re on the go.”

Zumpano said it’s important to remember that building your immune system takes time, so make sure you are eating these kinds of foods consistently.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.