These are the unhealthiest zip codes in Dallas County

DALLAS — A new report from the Parkland Health and Hospital System has revealed some stark facts about how your quality of health is tied to where you live.

The report found that African Americans who live in the southern part of Dallas are the most likely people in the county to be unhealthy. It also found that group of people has the least access to care.

The above graphic shows a map of the different zip codes in the county with each's overall health ratings, with the darker the shade meaning the more unhealthy the area is.

The zip codes with the biggest needs are:

75210

75215

75216

75217

75241

Officials with the Dallas County Health Department said they are developing a comprehensive plan to address those deficits. They expect it to be finished by January.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Vaping-related illnesses in US still rising, but more slowly

RELATED: FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks

RELATED: US endorses tobacco pouches as less risky than cigarettes

RELATED: How to Choose the Right Doctor to Care for You

RELATED: Study points to virus as culprit in polio-like illness paralyzing kids