ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Heath Resources announced a $300 million expansion project for its Fort Worth campus with an expected 2021 completion date.

The renovations will include a nine-story patient bed tower and modernization of surgical services.

The patient tower will bring in an additional 144 patient beds, 15 surgical suites and a new pre-operative and post-operative services area to Texas Health Fort Worth's existing campus.

“With this new tower, we’re expanding our capacity for more complex procedures and advanced care, which lets people in Fort Worth and nearby communities stay close to home when they need care,” Barclay Berdan, Texas Health chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Construction on the new tower is expected to start in mid-2018. The facility will be at the main Texas Health Fort Worth campus at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA